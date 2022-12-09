Lewis Township, Pa. — Lewis Township has been taking care of the “Welcome to Trout Run/Lewis Township Est. 1835” sign, along with the surrounding landscaping, for well over 80 years.

Upon a plan to update the sign adjacent to State Route 14, PennDOT is now requiring the township to relocate the sign.

Residents of Lewis Township say they take pride in ownership of their historic sign. Throughout the years, the welcome sign has been updated on several occasions as part of maintaining the beauty of the area.

Lewis Township Supervisor Dan Hollingsworth emphasized that, “Lewis Township has mowed, mulched, and cleaned weeds out of the triangle for decades. A group of volunteers has even taken initiative in brightening up the welcoming area by decorating the sign and landscape for the holidays throughout all these years.”

Now, PennDOT has other plans for this area right off the exit of State Route 15.

On Sept. 16, Lewis Township began its plan to rebuild the welcome sign in its current location. However, a request for a permit to update the sign initiated an intervention from PennDOT.

In an October letter sent to Lewis Township Supervisors, PennDOT wrote: “These types of signs are commonly referred to as municipal 'Gateway' signs. During the call [with Lewis Township Supervisors] it came to light that this sign is currently within the Legal Right-of-Way (ROW) which is not permitted.”

PennDOT's concern is that the sign and landscape within the ROW is distracting and disrupting the view of the roadway for motorists.

PennDOT provided Lewis Township with the following four options:

I10 Series Municipal Name Sign – At the request of the Municipality, and with the municipality agreeing to pay associate cost, PennDOT will install oversized I10 Series Municipal Name Signs. These would resemble the existing ‘Village of Trout Run’ sign currently located on the East side of S.R. 14 between Bittner’s Store and the S.R. 15 overpass.

Custom Name Sign – The Municipality may install a custom-made name sign with prior approval by PennDOT following a review for compliance with Section 2.10 of PennDOT’s Publication 46, Traffic Engineering Manual.

On-Premises Gateway Sign – If the current sign, or something similar, were moved to a location outside of the ROW, on a parcel owned by PennDOT or leased by the Township it would be considered ‘On-Premises’ by PennDOT and no permit would be required. These signs cannot contain any type of advertising.

Off-Premises Gateway Sign – If the Township wishes to install a sign outside of the ROW on property which it does not own or lease or if the proposed sign will contain advertising of any type, they will first have to secure an Off-Premise sign permit from PennDOT.

Lewis Township Supervisors reached out for support from Representative Joe Hamm. In an email sent to PennDOT, Hamm referenced a similar situation on SR 220 in Woodward and Piatt Townships that was given an extension.

Hamm requested PennDOT to handle this current issue in a similar manner, writing “allowing Lewis Township an extension gives them more time to properly plan their next action and is consistent with what PennDOT has offered to the sign owners along Route 220.”

District Right-of-Way Administrator, Jeffrey M. Wenner responded that an extension was granted to SR 220 until March 2023 because it followed along with the construction project schedule.

“There is no legal option that would allow the current Trout Run sign to remain in its location," Wenner said. "PennDOT realizes that encroachments are often placed in the right-of-way without any malicious intent or the owner knowing it is illegal.”

Wenner reiterated, “Since the current ‘Welcome to Trout Run’ sign is considered an illegal encroachment within the ROW, PennDOT must request that you remove it within thirty (30) days.”

