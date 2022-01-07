Muncy, Pa. -- Lycoming County's Honorable Judge Jon Kemp retired officially at close of business Monday, Jan. 3, according to court administration.

Judge Kemp served the Muncy/Hughesville region as District Magistrate Judge for ten years. He’s leaving his elected post two years ahead of the end of his term.

“I’m turning 62,” Kemp said. “I’ve had 40 years of public service. This is kind of the plan,” he said.

Kemp’s seat will now be vacant for two years, during which the honorable Judge William C. Solomon will primarily fill in at the Muncy office, 2134 Rt. 405 Highway, once a week.

“Between Judge Solomon, Sr. Judge Allen Page, and Judge Kemp, who was approved as a senior judge, they'll cover that seat until election time,” said Lycoming County Court Administrator Adrian Stahl.

Related reading:

Judge Allen Page recertified as Magisterial District Judge

See the current list of Lycoming County Magisterial District Judges here.

Kemp’s senior judge status took effect January 3. “I plan on snowbirding with my wife,” Kemp said, going somewhere warm to enjoy the winter months outdoors. Returning to the area in May, he’ll begin to handle criminal matters in the Muncy office working one day a week.

Kemp has been dedicated to a career of service, starting at age 18 as a volunteer firefighter. He earned his college degree in fire science and accepted a position with the Williamsport Bureau of Fire, from which he retired as Chief in 2003.

“While I served as the chief, I was asked to be the director of public safety,” Kemp said. He attended the Mansfield Police Academy, and while he never did serve as the director of public safety, he accepted a position with the Lycoming County Sheriff’s office.

Kemp also served as the executive director of the Sullivan County Victim Services, assisting victims of crime and sexual assault. Kemp continues to be a member of the Special Court Judges of Pennsylvania.

“I’m grateful to the constituents for having the trust in me to place me in the position of magisterial district judge,” Kemp said. “I grew up in the Hughesville area. The East end of the county is near and dear to my heart. Working as a senior judge a day a week allows me to back away more slowly rather than stop cold turkey.”

The seat for a new MDJ

Magisterial District Judges are elected by the citizens of the magisterial district in which they serve. The term of a District Judge is six years.

By February 2023, anyone interested in running Judge Kemp's vacated seat will have to make their announcement and get petitions signed. This will secure their name on the ballot for the May primaries, and in November 2023 a new judge will be elected.

"Most candidates come from either law enforcement backgrounds or or they are attorneys," Stahl said.

Other qualifications to be a District Judge include:

21 years of age

Resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Resident of his/her magisterial district for a one-year period prior to election

Certified by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts as successfully completing a rigorous training and education program administered by the Minor Judiciary Education Board

-or- an attorney admitted to the Bar in Pennsylvania

Kemp said he considers Judge Solomon and Senior Judge Page both good candidates to help continue services in the eastern region of the county. ”Between the three of us, we won’t miss a beat”