Harrisburg, Pa. -- While continuing to endorse Pennsylvania's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement during its budgetary crisis, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently reminded the public about a useful tool for people who are considering adopting a puppy or boarding a dog.

The Kennel Inspections Search allows anyone to see the most recent dog warden inspection reports on local kennels. The database is searchable by county, kennel, kennel owner name, city, or ZIP code.

“This simple to use inspection search assures that consumers understand the condition of kennels they do business with,” Redding said. “Whether choosing a breeder providing a new puppy or searching for a kennel to board your dog, you want to work with a reputable kennel. The kennel inspection search helps consumers make informed decisions.”

This and other services are in jeopardy as the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement faces insolvency without a legislative fix to raise dog license fees. Pennsylvania's dog wardens are legally obligated to perform at least two unannounced kennel inspections per year, giving them an opportunity to ensure proper living conditions and check on the overall care for dogs housed in the facilities.

“I became a breeder to share the joy of these wonderful dogs with other families, and to give puppies the best start in life possible. This is my passion, and as a small business owner I rely on quality inspections from the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement. The bureau’s work helps breeders like me continue to improve the dog breeding industry in Pennsylvania,” said Creekside Aussies owner Sarah Martin.

Dog wardens are the only officials allowed to enter kennels without a search warrant, making them the first line of defense to discover cruelty, neglect, or sickness. Wardens who find poor conditions can then call humane society officers or other authorities.

“In previous years, kennels were visited even more frequently than the required twice a year,” said Kristen Donmoyer, director of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement. “This was to keep kennel owners in check, ensuring they were not violating their license type or class, and to keep a better eye on operations that were bordering on violation or showed signs of being problematic.”

The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is mostly funded by dog license sales, but the licensing fee has not been increased in 25 years while costs have continued to rise. Because of this budget crisis, the bureau has had to keep some dog warden positions vacant and has been unable to perform as many kennel inspections as usual.

Currently, 46 dog wardens are covering all of Pennsylvania.

“Recently one of our dog wardens inspected a kennel and found it was not up to its usual standards,” Donmoyer said. “The operator explained that he thought, due to COVID, we were not inspecting. It shows how quickly conditions devolve without inspections.”

Dog wardens are also responsible for capturing loose dogs, helping dog owners track down their runaway animal pals, and investigating dog attacks.

In order to keep the Bureau of Dog Law running minimally, tax money is currently being redirected to the bureau. For the 2020-21 budget year, the bureau accepted a transfer of $1.2 million in taxpayer dollars. Another $1.5 million is being proposed for the 2021-22 budget.

The shortage of funding and wardens also puts a strain on local law enforcement, which may be tasked to deal with strays and lost dogs.

State Senator Judy Schwank and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski have introduced two pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 232 and House Bill 526, to raise dog license fees in line with standard inflation.