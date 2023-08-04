Williamsport, Pa. — "Correct."

When a judge asked a 19-year-old man if he had sexually assaulted a minor, that response at his non-jury trial last month proved to be damning.

Dennis Edward Vanness twice admitted on the stand to putting his penis in a minor's mouth while being questioned by Judge Eric Linhardt during his trial in July at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Related reading: Muncy man charged with alleged sexual assault of child

Vaness then entered a plea to charges that spanned over two cases. Those included involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault of a minor, corruption of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and incest of a minor. Vanness will be sentenced in mid-October.

Vanness confessed to the crimes during his initial interview with detectives on Feb. 8, 2022, after police opened an investigation from a Childline tip. Later, he recanted his statement, claiming the confession was the result of wanting to go home, according to a source close to the case.

Because the case went to trial, the victim was forced to relive two traumatic incidents during interviews with police and then before a judge.

Related reading: Muncy man charged for burglary last month charged again for motorcycle theft

During the two-day trial in July, Vanness again admitted to sexually assaulting the child while being questioned by Linhardt.

“It sounds like she was there in 2019,” Linhart said. “We’re not disputing that, right?”

Vanness, after being questioned by both his defense attorney and the prosecution, replied with a quick “right” before the questions continued.

Linhardt questioned Vanness about his age and the victim’s age during the time of the accusations. Vanness answered all questions, acknowledging the victim was four and six at the time of the assaults.

Linhardt focused on the second incident that took place in 2021, asking Vanness if he “put his penis in her mouth now a second time” during their exchange. Vanness responded with “correct,” admitting to the accusations while on the stand.

Vanness described his life as “cold, dark, depressing” to Linhardt.

“I’ve been hating myself for 19 years because of how—because how my life was,” Vanness added.

Vanness described a life of loneliness and isolation. Even after the admission, Vanness was asked if he was afraid his father would view him differently. He admitted to being worried about what his father would think about his admission on the stand.

“Are you still worried about that,” Linhardt said. Vanness, already softspoken, replied with a simple “yes” as he sat across from the judge.

Vanness’s victim was questioned in Sunbury, interviewed by judges, and made to testify at the trial in July.

The remote interviews were played for the courtroom, revealing a young child clearly struggling under questioning. She squirmed and fidgeted throughout. At times, she responded like a typical child. Other times she struggled and would bury her head.

Vanness, knowing all along the accusations were correct, had maintained his composure throughout months and years of testimony and pretrial motions, from the incidents in 2019 and 2021 to the final trial where he ultimately admitted guilt.

Vanness will be sentenced on all 12 charges filed over the two cases. He also has a burglary case still active in Lycoming County. He is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in August.

Docket sheet 1

Docket sheet 2

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.