Harrisburg, Pa. – PennDOT is opening additional photo license centers throughout the state.

These re-openings are in addition to those previously announced on June 4, 2020.

The below locations will be opened for photo services only. Customers in need of a photo must have a correct camera card to obtain photo services. Customers without camera cards seeking renewal of their non-commercial license or ID should renew online or by mail to avoid an unnecessary visit to the location.

The following locations reopened for photo license services only beginning Saturday, June 20:

Berwick Photo License Center, 10th and Mulberry Street, Berwick; hours of operation will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.;

Coudersport Photo License Center, 1 South Main St., Coudersport; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The following location will reopen for photo license services only beginning Friday, June 26:

Wellsboro Photo License Center, 40 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro; hours of operation will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

For a list of driver license and photo license centers that are currently open, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

In all reopened locations, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:

Customers will be required to wear masks while in the facility;

Seating will be reduced at all locations to make social distancing easier to maintain six feet distances between each seat;

The number of customers will be limited to correspond with available counter stations and available seating in the customer waiting area only;

Admittance to the facility will be limited to only the customer requiring service, unless assistance is needed by an accompanying person;

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each counter to protect customers and employees;

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced to sanitize facilities on an ongoing basis; and

Markings on floors have been added to assist with social distancing along with signage to communicate special instructions to customers.

As driver license and photo license centers reopen, services will be in high demand, and PennDOT said customers should expect longer than normal waits.

PennDOT's web services at www.dmv.pa.gov are available for customers to complete various transactions and access multiple resources. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.

According to PennDOT, they will continue to evaluate these processes and will continue to reopen other locations as soon as safely possible.