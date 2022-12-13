Lycoming County, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a woman who was arrested earlier this month for stealing and selling more than 60 holiday blow mold decorations.

Lane E. Sarcinella, 40, of South Williamsport, was charged Tuesday for stealing $450 of vintage holiday blow mold decorations from a woman's yard in Linden the evening of Nov. 29. The blow molds, which were taken from a home on Jamison Street, have since been recovered and returned to the owner, state police at Montoursville say. The charges were filed at the office of District Judge Denise L. Dieter.

Williamsport Bureau of Police also have filed theft charges against Sarcinella for two separate theft cases in the city from Nov. 27. District Judge Aaron I. Biichle is handling those cases.

Sarcinella was originally charged on Dec. 1 by Old Lycoming Township Police after they recovered more than 60 blow molds from a man's garage. Police say Sarcinella and her accomplice, Christopher Fraunfelter, 34, also of South Williamsport, had stolen blow molds from yards in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas numerous times since November. The pair had then sold the blow molds on Facebook.

The man in Old Lycoming Township contacted police on Nov. 30 saying he believed he may have purchased some of the stolen decorations reported in a NorthcentralPa.com article on Nov. 29. He told police that Sarcinella and Fraunfelter had been selling numerous blow molds to him since mid-November.

As the buyer was speaking with police, Sarcinella and Fraunfelter contacted him again, offering to sell additional holiday blow molds. The man set up a sale later that day, and police arranged surveillance at his home.

Sarcinella and Fraunfelter arrived with a nativity blow mold set in a Dodge Durango. Police were able to detain and arrest both after they gave conflicting stories about where they obtained the nativity set blow molds, as well as others they previously sold.

Old Lycoming Township Police then took possession of the blow molds and asked that the original owners contacted them to claim. As of Tuesday, Sgt. Christopher Kriner said all but three of the blow molds were claimed by their owners.

The return of the beloved holiday decorations saved Christmas for many who had been missing them. Heather Duitch, who lives in Williamsport's East End, was one of those owners who was contacted by Old Lycoming Township to retrieve her blow molds. Duitch said her two children were excited to have their Santa and snowmen decorations returned.

Theft charges against Sarcinella filed on Dec. 1 were waived for court. Formal arraignment in front of Lycoming County Judge Ryan M. Tira is scheduled for Dec. 9. Sarcinella awaits preliminary hearings on the additional charges.

Old Lycoming Township Police and Williamsport Bureau of Police also have filed theft charges against Fraunfelter.

