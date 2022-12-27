Williamsport, Pa. — With a fully formed campaign committee and a vision for Lycoming County, Adam C. Welteroth of Williamsport announced his intentions to run for County Commissioner on Tuesday.

Welteroth, a resident of Williamsport, currently serves on the school board for the Williamsport Area School District and works as a bail release officer for Lycoming County.

"County government plays an important role for Lycoming County residents with the way we exercise our life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness in our daily lives," Welteroth wrote in his announcement.

Read Welteroth's full statement here:

"Lycoming County government provides essential services to its residents from providing 911 services, law enforcement services, and social services which protect our families.

"County government provides and oversee your constitutional right to vote, sets taxation to include the assessment of millage rate on your homes, and provides funding towards the improvement of quality of life within Lycoming County. Almost every part of essential services we rely on for help or peace of mind is the responsibility of County government.

"The world is changing rapidly with global issues which have a vast and quick rippling effect on our way of life at home. Unfortunately, the world will continue to test Lycoming County’s resolve. Times are tough, tough decisions are ahead of us, but with proper governance, Lycoming County can continue to prosper in these tough times and flourish. And it is on the basis of these issues that Lycoming County voters must make their fateful choice for their future.

"In the past year, I have traveled Lycoming County from north to south, east to west, with my family enjoying what we have to offer but I have also observed our problems and issues, spoke to concerned residents, and have gained an understanding of what is important to the residents of Lycoming County.

"I believe Commissioner candidates should be willing to submit to the voters his or her views, record, and intentions to commit solely to working towards further progress focused on what is best for each and every family in Lycoming County. This is why I humbly submit myself, Adam C. Welteroth, to the residents of Lycoming County to serve as one of your County Commissioners. I have dedicated my life to serving Lycoming County for the past 12 years in county law enforcement and 5 years as a Williamsport Area School Board Director while starting and growing my family in a county I am proud to call home.

"I am fortunate to have been able to assemble a campaign committee to guide me through the course of this election with diverse professions and opinions living and working throughout the entire county. From farmer to firefighter, law enforcement officer to salesman, real estate owner to restaurant owner, pastor to professional performing arts instructor, grant writer to chief financial officer, philanthropist to builder; every community in Lycoming County will have a voice on my campaign committee and will instruct me on what I need to hear, not what I want to hear. "

Welteroth's campaign committee is as follows:

Jason Fitzgerald, committee chair

Patrick Welteroth, treasurer

Jack Persun

Julie Persun

Butch Anthony

Dori Rankinen

Brook (Bishop)Stine

Jim Bishop

Abby (Bressler) Houseknecht

Jordan Sheffer

Bekki Mensch

Patricia Beck-Henry

Curtis Henry

Steve Kanski

Corinne Kanski

Lauri Welteroth

Michael Hudak

Edward Metzger

Christine Ertel

Candy Taylor

Chad Riley

Karen Miller

Catherine Burns

Michael Peluso

"Together, with my growing campaign committee, in the coming weeks, I look forward to exercising my dedication, vision, and leadership with the release of our strategic plan of action and enactment dates as your County Commissioner for the betterment of all families in Lycoming County and to our future growth and prosperity," Welteroth said.

