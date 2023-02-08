Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry is leading a group of 17 Attorneys General in supporting the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to add two toxic "forever chemicals" to the list of Chemicals of Special Concern.

Forever chemicals, also known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and PFAS, do not break down in the environment (hence the "forever" part) and accumulate in living creatures, including humans. According to the CDC, most U.S. residents have some level of PFAS in their body.

PFAS are most commonly used for nonstick and waterproof products — one of the first-developed and most well-known PFAS is the chemical commercially known as Teflon. It was originally used for military applications, then evolved into a wildly popular cookware and raincoat coating.

“Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water, and I am committed to defending that right,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry. “PFAS have been contaminating Pennsylvanians’ drinking water for years, yet the federal government had been slow to address this threat. Therefore, we applaud the EPA for proposing this action now to determine who is manufacturing and using these chemicals, and we support other recent EPA proposals to accelerate cleanup of these chemicals. The EPA’s efforts will set the nation on a path toward safer regulation of PFAS.”

PFAS chemicals have been exempt from Toxic Release Inventory reporting requirements, blocking federal, state, and local governments from knowing how, where, and how much of the chemicals are being used or disposed of.

If PFAS are added to the Chemicals of Concern list, manufacturers will no longer be able to dodge reporting requirements with the "de minimis exception." This exception does not require manufacturers to report toxic chemicals if they make up less than one percent of a mixture, or .1 percent of a mixture if the chemical is a known carcinogen. Because PFAS are used in low concentrations, their use often goes unreported. Requiring PFAS to be reported means that impacted communities, scientists, and states will finally be able to know the types and amounts of PFAS in their region.

Though the full scope of PFAS contamination in the environment is unknown, estimates are not optimistic. They have been detected at thousands of sites across the U.S. including drinking water systems, wastewater treatment plants, and even private water wells.

There is also inconsistency regarding the definition of PFAS from state to state, with no uniform standards for identifying some of them. The coalition of Attorneys General are urging the EPA to eliminate the de minimis exception for PFAS and create a national standardized definition for PFAS chemicals.

The full letter from the Attorneys General to the EPA may be read here.

Acting Attorney General Henry is leading the coalition of Attorneys General and is joined by Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, New York City, and the District of Columbia.

