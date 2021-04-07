Libertyville, Illinois -- A-S Medication Solutions, LLM has announced a recall of 198,350 bottles of Acetaminophen Extra Strength 500 mg Tablets in 100 count bottles (NDC 50090-5350-0) contained in Health Essentials Kits that were distributed to Humana insurance members. The bottles have incomplete prescription drug labels instead of the required OTC Drug Facts label.

Using acetaminophen can be potentially dangerous if safety warnings usually included on the label are not observed. Risks include liver damage if recommended dosages are exceeded or if used with excess amounts of alcohol. Allergic reactions may also occur.

The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall at this time.

Acetaminophen is used as a pain reliever and fever reducer. The recalled pills are packaged in white plastic bottles, which were included in clear plastic bags containing lozenges and other supplies. Humana distributed the Health Essentials Kits between January 14 and March 15 to its members across the U.S.

Recalled bottles can be identified by a short Rx drug label that lacks a full OTC Drug Facts chart.

ASM is arranging the return of all recalled products. Anyone still in possession of the recalled acetaminophen should stop using it and return it in preaddressed return mailers, which will be provided by ASM or distributors.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to ASM by phone at (847) 680-3515 extension 236 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or any time by email at anel.figueroa@a-smeds.com.

Anyone who experiences adverse side effects from taking this or any other drug product should contact a healthcare provider.