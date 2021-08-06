AccuWeather’s team of long-range forecasters has been analyzing the ongoing weather patterns, various computer models and looking back at past years to formulate a seasonal outlook.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center -- The dog days of summer are still ongoing with heat waves across the country and mild and muggy summer nights, but a shift in the weather is right around the corner as the Northern Hemisphere heads toward the fall season.

Autumn, which will officially begin with the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, 2021, features more than just a change in the weather. The new season brings about a flurry of fall festivals, the return of football and the ever-popular leaf-peeping, when folks flock to forests to see trees transform into a vibrant tapestry of color.

Anyone planning to partake in the variety of outdoor fall activities should be sure to check the AccuWeather app first as Mother Nature can turn a trip to a pumpkin patch into a damp and drizzly outing. Knowing the overall weather patterns expected in the upcoming season can help when making plans, and AccuWeather has you covered.

AccuWeather’s team of long-range forecasters has been analyzing the ongoing weather patterns, various computer models and looking back at past years to formulate a seasonal outlook -- providing insights into the anticipated trends in September, October and November.