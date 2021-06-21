July-like heat that will start off the week in the Northeast is not expected to last much longer, but more refreshing air will have to wait until a wave of violent thunderstorms moves into the region.

Temperatures started to creep up above the mid-June normals over Father's Day weekend, with several cities closing in on the 90-degree mark both Saturday and Sunday.

The heat also held on for the majority of the Northeast for the first full official day of summer on Monday.

Afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s occurred over much of the region, from Pittsburgh to Boston with some locations reaching the 90-degree mark. According to AccuWeather, temperatures for many will reach mid-90s.

Temperatures of this magnitude are about 5-10 degrees above normal, and more akin to early July. To combat the heat, residents should once again take care to drink plenty of water and avoid doing strenuous outdoor activities in the afternoon.

However, the extreme heat from early in the week is set to be erased as a cold front sweeps into the area through Monday night.

In addition to bringing in some drenching rain, the front will also spark some severe thunderstorms across parts of the region.

"The necessary ingredients will be in place across the Northeast for severe weather to erupt on Monday afternoon and evening," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Issac Longley.

Areas from Montreal and Burlington, Vermont, through New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky to Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, should be on alert for these feisty thunderstorms.

"While the main threats will be damaging winds, hail and torrential downpours, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out near the Canadian border," Longley explained.

While drier conditions move into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Tuesday, wet weather is forecast to linger along the I-95 corridor.

The increased cloud cover and thunderstorms will bring the dramatic drop in temperature for many. Instead of high temperatures nearing 90, most places can expect high temperatures in the upper 70s or lower 80s.

While downpours could lead to slowed travel across this region, and perhaps some ponding on roadways, no widespread severe weather is anticipated on Tuesday.

"The high pressure moving in behind the wet weather late on Tuesday will set up a picture-perfect Wednesday," said Longley.

The coolest, and most refreshing, conditions will wait until Wednesday, when the entire region finally dries out. Even in the morning, temperatures are forecast to start off in the 60s, with widespread high temperatures in the 70s for the afternoon.

For some locations, this drop in temperature will make for highs on Wednesday afternoon that are 15 degrees lower than Monday afternoon's high temperatures.

The drop in humidity will also be noticeable, with dew points forecast to drop into the lower 60s. This, combined with the lower temperatures, will put AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures in a more comfortable range in the 70s on Wednesday.

High pressure is expected to dominate the weather pattern across the northeastern U.S. through Friday, helping to shield the majority of the region from wet weather through that time. Under late-June sunshine, temperatures will also slowly creep back towards normal through the end of the week.

Wet weather is forecast to return to the Northeast by next weekend.