As the workweek begins, showers and thunderstorms will continue to drench many of the same areas that experienced downpours and severe weather over the weekend.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – July 12, 2021 – Deadly, severe storms wreaked havoc across central and eastern portions of the United States over the weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather will be in no hurry to wind down early this week.

Severe thunderstorms turned deadly on Saturday, after a 12-year-old girl was swept away by flood waters in St. Louis County, Missouri.

On Sunday, severe weather continued farther to the east.

Multiple reports flowed in early Sunday evening in western and central Pennsylvania of downed trees and power lines amid the severe weather. Thousands in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and New York were without power on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Heavy rainfall was also unleashed in the thunderstorms, with several areas put under flash flooding warnings. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was among the locations placed under such warning as over 2 inches of rain fell late Sunday.

"A piece of upper-level energy will briefly cutoff from the northern branch of the jet stream through Tuesday and it will keep many areas east of the Mississippi River soggy," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.