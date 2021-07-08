AccuWeather meteorologists predict that Elsa will lose wind intensity while it crosses the Southeast, eventually skirting the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts from Thursday night into Friday.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – Following an expected path through the southeastern United States where it is predicted to produce heavy rain, damaging winds and even tornadoes, Elsa is forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists to deliver impacts of varying intensity to parts of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. late this week.

As of Wednesday morning, Elsa was a strong tropical storm bearing down on Florida's west coast ahead of a late Wednesday morning landfall. Elsa brought wind gusts as high as 78 mph to parts of southwestern Florida on Tuesday.

AccuWeather meteorologists predict that Elsa will lose wind intensity while it crosses the Southeast, eventually skirting the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts from Thursday night into Friday.

An area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean and a storm system moving into the Northeast will help to steer Elsa on a narrow path close to the coast.

In doing so, Elsa can regain some of the wind intensity that was lost while inland across the Southeast.