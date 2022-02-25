Excerpted from an AccuWeather publication

A fresh wave of Arctic air is poised to dip southward later this weekend, and that will trigger a new eruption of dangerous snow squalls for part of the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.

The cold air will rush in behind a potent winter storm that is forecast to unload heavy snow across the northern tier of the Northeast and a wintry mix and rain to parts of the mid-Atlantic on Friday.

Temperatures have certainly had their ups and downs from one day to the next in the Northeast since last week, and that trend is likely to continue as February winds down. For example, in New York City, high temperatures over the past couple of weeks have ranged from 59 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 12, to 25 F on Feb. 14, 68 on Feb. 17, 36 on Feb. 20 and 68 on Feb. 23.

Continue reading on AccuWeather.com