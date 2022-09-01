Williamsport, Pa. — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting a person near the intersection of Hepburn and Seventh Streets in Williamsport pled guilty Thursday afternoon in Lycoming County Court.

Jordan Artley, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. President Judge Nancy Butts asked Artley if he understood the charges he would plead guilty to and he simply replied “yes” as people in the courtroom looked on.

Artley, who was charged with a misdemeanor for being in possession of a taser as a juvenile, was originally charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearm not to be carried without a license, and possession of a weapon. All those charges were dismissed as part of his plea deal.

"The plea offer in this case, like every case, is directly related to the strength of the Commonwealth’s evidence, taking into account the likelihood (or unlikelihood) of a conviction in light of the strength of the evidence," Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner said.

"This case originated in April 2020, and for the last two years, the investigation has continued as the police searched for additional evidence through forensic testing and witness interviews," Gardner continued. "A plea offer could not be tendered until the investigation concluded."

Artley's defense lawyer, Robert Hoffa, called the prosecution's case "weak" in front of the court. Hoffa cited DNA that did not match the defendant's and surveillance video that was not reliable.

Gardner's officer felt like after evidence was gathered it did not meet the burden of proof they needed for a conviction on more serious charges. It wasn't all physical evidence either as key witnesses changes stories or refused to testify.

"At the conclusion of this investigation, there was sufficient evidence to support a REAP (recklessly endangering another person) charge beyond a reasonable doubt, and nothing more. Thus, the plea agreement," Gardner said. "This conclusion was reached due to not only a lack of physical evidence, but also a recurring, insurmountable evidentiary hurdle: multiple material witnesses who refused to cooperate with police and testify."

Prosecutor Matthew Welickovitch, who said he was not the original prosecutor on the case, said this is what happens when witnesses and victims do not cooperate.

"As I have repeatedly stated, the unwillingness of members of the community, including eyewitnesses, to serve as witnesses in criminal prosecutions continues to handicap the ongoing efforts by law enforcement and this office to successfully prosecute gun violence," Gardner said.

"In light of the aforementioned limitations, it would be unethical to prosecute an individual and hope for a conviction based on considerations other than the evidence, such as community opposition to gun violence in general," he continued.

Artley will be placed on 36 months probation with a stipulation he could be required to perform 50 hours of community service pending other legal matters.

Artley was taken into custody on May 14 of 2020 by members of the U.S. Fugitive Task Force with help from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Bail was denied for Artley, who has been incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison since 2020.

Artley has other legal issues that will likely prevent his immediate release from custody.

