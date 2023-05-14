Bloomsburg, Pa. — An inmate jailed for the 2001 killing of a 17-year-old Williamsport teen was caught with a shank during a prison shakedown, officials say.

Brian Gregory Quinn, 45, allegedly had a plastic toothbrush with a sharpened point tucked in his shorts when officers at Columbia County Prison did a search on March 2. Quinn is awaiting trial on homicide charges in the death of Shamar Washington.

The murder investigation into Washington's death began after his body was found along the road near Buckhorn on Jan. 13, 2001. He'd been reported missing the week before by his family.

Police say Washington had been stabbed multiple times, his throat had been slashed and he was shot in the back of the head. In the decades after the murder, Quinn reportedly told several people he was responsible for the killing. He was arrested last March in New Jersey and was extradited to Pennsylvania, court records show.

After finding the sharpened toothbrush, Quinn told corrections officers he didn't think it was a big deal to have the weapon, charges state.

Quinn was charged with possession of a weapon by an inmate. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Russell Lawton.

