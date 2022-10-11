Berwick, Pa. — A man accused of killing two people in a murderous spree this August is facing additional charges for attempting to kill another 19 people.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was already charged in the bludgeoning death of his mother, Rosa Reyes, as well as 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, who was killed when Sura Reyes allegedly drove his vehicle through a fundraising crowd at Intoxicology Department in Berwick on Aug. 13.

Sura Reyes told police he'd gotten in a fight with his mother about money that night and had gotten into his car and driven to Berwick. That's when he spotted the crowd gathered outside the bar on West Second Street and turned into the parking lot, charges say.

The bar was hosting a fundraiser for the families of 10 people killed in a Nescopeck house fire earlier that month. As Sura Reyes barreled through the crowd, he fatally struck Reese and injured 19 others, including several who were in critical condition, police say.

The victims include:

Lauren McLaughlin, 28, multiple lower body fractures

15-year-old, knee sprain requiring extensive therapy

Megan McLaughlin, 20, bruised ribs and abrasions

Jamie Heiser, 33, traumatic brain injury

8-year-old, femur fracture

2-year-old, head injury with multiple facial fractures

Kenneth Reese, 53, traumatic brain injury

Michael Kisbaugh, 21, spinal injury and head trauma

Brent Beckley, 32, hand fracture

Roseann Tortorella, 57, severe bruising

David Wojtaszek, 33, leg fracture

Jeremy Canouse, 24, forearm injury

Alicia Hess, 31, concussion and multiple fractures

Morgan Hoppes, 22, multiple fractures

Chase Ridall, 30, skull and nose fracture

11-year-old, fractured femur

Audrey Walters, 45, contusion on foot

13-year-old, skull and neck fractures, brain bleed

Janet Cool, 62, foot and arm injury

After reportedly driving through the crowd, Sura Reyes returned to his mother's house and struck her with the vehicle while she was standing outside. He grabbed a hammer out of the car and began beating her, striking her in the head four or five times, arrest papers say.

When police took him into custody in Nescopeck, he allegedly confessed to both his mother's murder and the hit-and-run in Berwick.

"I ran over a lot of people and went back to Nescopeck and killed my mother," Sura Reyes reportedly told police.

Sura Reyes is charged with an additional 19 counts of attempted murder and 19 counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury or extreme indifference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the Columbia County Courthouse on Thursday at 9 a.m. with District Judge Richard Cashman.

