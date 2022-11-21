Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man accused of selling crack to undercover detectives four times will plead guilty in February of next year, according to court records.

Kevin Gregory Smith sold crack on Aug. 15, Sept. 1 and 20, and Oct. 12 to detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to an affidavit.

The 28-year-old Smith delivered .68 grams worth of the substance near Center Street. Smith delivered similar amounts twice in Sept. In all three instances, Smith sold narcotics to undercover police.

On Oct. 12, Smith allegedly sold 1.62 grams of crack in exchange for $230, police said. He agreed to meet detectives near the area of Center Street and Kramer Court.

Smith was taken into custody shortly after the final deal, authorities said. Police located six knotted off baggies with crack on Smith during a search.

All substances field tested positive for cocaine.

Smith was charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of criminal us of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Smith is being held on $75,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira to plead guilty on Feb. 3.

