Williamsport, Pa. — A fugitive wanted on charges of child rape, among other charges, was apprehended on Wednesday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, was captured at approximately 10:15 a.m. according to Lycoming County Chief Deputy Spiegel.

A witness told NorthcentralPa.com that police apprehended a person Wednesday on Cemetery Street in Williamsport. The road was blocked for hours as reports surfaced of explosives found in a home.

Spiegel could not confirm this was the location of Guthrie's arrest, as it is part of an ongoing investigation, he said.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, including members of the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office, and Pennsylvania State Police had been searching for Guthrie following the issuing of a warrant for his arrest.

Guthrie is accused of 12 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

He was reprimanded to the Lycoming County Prison.

