Muncy, Pa. — A man charged with breaking his infant son's leg claimed the abuse was possibly the work of a ghost, police say.

Zachari Francis Santey, 29, of Muncy allegedly blamed his apartment as being possessed when accused of hurting his child in May of this year, Muncy Borough police said. He claimed to have been previously touched "by someone" while alone inside his apartment, Officer Ernest Delp added.

Regardless of the explanation, an examination of the child showed bruising and a broken right tibia, one of the long bones in the lower leg, according to the complaint.

Santey, the alleged victim's father, picked the child up on May 13 for an overnight visit, Delp said. The mother had kicked him out of the house two weeks earlier because of concerns over his treatment of the baby, she told police. Santey returned the child the next day to the mother, Delp added.

The mother noticed bruises on the infant's arm and neck when she changed him, according to the police report. She called Santey to ask about the marks and he told her the baby might have been sucking on his own arm too hard. He also said the baby had been sleeping funny in his crib and the marks could have come from his sleeping position.

When she pressed him further, he told her his apartment was possessed and "maybe that's how those marks got on him." Santey said he was alone in the apartment once and someone poked two fingers in his side.

After the phone call with Santey, the mother called the baby's primary care team, who advised her to take the infant to the emergency room.

ER staff concluded the injuries were non-accidental and encouraged her to make a referral to ChildLine, an abuse hotline, Delp wrote. But they also said an x-ray and scans were not needed and the baby was discharged, Delp continued.

After speaking with the infant’s primary care team on May 16, the mother returned to UPMC Muncy, according to an affidavit. The child’s doctor was allegedly unhappy at the level of concern over the infant's injury.

A further examination showed healing from a chip fracture in the tibia, investigators said. There was also concern about rib fractures, they added. Additional x-rays and a skeletal scan showed no injury to the child’s ribs.

Authorities claimed the victim’s injuries were consistent with child abuse.

The child’s mother admitted Santey had previously been “heavy handed” with the child, authorities said. She claimed Santey would yell at the boy and imitate him crying when Santey became frustrated, they added.

Santey was released from custody on $99,000 unsecured bail following an arraignment on the felony charge.

A preliminary hearing with Judge William Solomon is scheduled for July 14.

