Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening as a result of a crash with a car on Route 45 (Old Turnpike Road) in Lewis Township.

State police at Milton say Tyler Reichenbach, 34, of Mifflinburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner shortly after 7:15 p.m. March 26.

Reichenbach was traveling west on Route 45 at an excessively high rate of speed as he crested a hill at the 130000 block, according to Trooper Matthew Chamberlain.

Reichenbach began descending down the hill when he hit a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe that had been traveling east and was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway. The driver of the Tahoe, Marie R. Hubler, 40, of Millmont, was not able to see Reichenbach due to his travel at an excessive rate of speed as he descended the hill, Chamberlain said.

When Reichenbach did approach, she attempted to speed up in the west travel lane to avoid the collision. Reichenbach then hit the rear passenger side of Hubler's vehicle. As a result, he sustained a fatal injury to his chest before being thrown off his motorcycle, Chamberland said.

Hubler was not injured.

Route 45 was closed for several hours as responders worked at the scene.

