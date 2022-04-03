Bloomsburg, Pa — A 22-year-old woman had sex with a teenage boy several times, including one act that was caught on camera, police say.

When police confronted Destini Love Corley about the allegations, she claimed the 16-year-old boy had raped her while she was “blacked out” drunk, charges state.

The boy’s mother contacted South Centre Township police on Feb. 9 after one of her son’s told her his brother had allegedly been having sex with a woman who lived nearby. The teen told his mother he’d had sex with Corley four times and while he couldn’t remember all the dates, the last time was on Jan. 26, arrest papers say.

Corley reportedly told police she didn’t know she’d had sex with the boy until he sent video of the sex act to her husband. She had been drinking and “blacked out” when it occurred, Corley told officers.

She did, however, allegedly admit to having consensual sex with the teen in the past. The teen also had two nude photos of Corley that he said she sent to him, according to police.

Corley, 54 Kings Point, Bloomsburg, was charged with four counts of corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.

A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 25 at 10 a.m. before District Judge Richard Knecht.

