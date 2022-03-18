Williamsport, Pa -- A man who used a stolen credit card to buy pizza and wings was identified by a police officer who happened to be in the pizza shop at the time of the theft, charges state.

Philip Trent Coleman, 32, shook hands and briefly spoke to Williamsport Officer Andrew Stevens while Coleman was waiting to pick up a large pizza and order of chicken wings from Long Island Pizza on Hepburn Street on March 8 around 6:30 p.m.

Stevens was not aware Coleman was allegedly using a stolen card at the time. Just an hour earlier, victim Eric Smeal had gotten a notification from American Express, saying his card was declined for $45 at a Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue.

Smeal hadn't realized he'd lost his wallet and credit cards until the alert, he told police.

Smeal checked his American Express account and saw it had reportedly been used to buy a $5 bottle of E&J Brandy at Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Hepburn Street and $30 worth of food at Long Island Pizza next door.

Coleman also tried to use the card to purchase several packs of Newport cigarettes and Game cigar wrappers, but it was declined, arrest papers say. He was able to purchase a single pack of cigarettes and cigar wrappers totaling $12.

When Stevens was called to investigate the theft, he recognized Coleman from the surveillance video at the liquor store and from his previous encounter at the pizza shop, records show.

Coleman, of Hepburn Street, was charged with forgery and four counts of access device fraud and receiving stolen property.



