A Wysox man is being held on $75,000 bail after being charged with a felony count of child pornography, according to Towanda State Troopers.

The incident took play on Dec. 7 when PSP Trooper Stephen Mascaro conducted a traffic stop on Mark Kevin Dail, 63, after a moving violation was allegedly observed.

According to troopers, when Dail handed over his phone it illuminated and displayed a picture of a prepubescent juvenile female with no clothing. Troopers said the picture displayed the juvenile’s genitals.

According to court records, Dail was charged with a third-degree felony of child pornography. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Jan. 14.