Williamsport, Pa. -- Tuesday just after 4 p.m., Michele Butler was taken into custody at a residence in Williamsport City on an Old Lycoming Twp Police arrest warrant, according to police.

Michele Butler is the mother of Echo Butler and resided in the 653 Livermore Rd. residence with Echo Butler, Marie Snyder, and the Snyder Children.

A press release from Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Christopher Kriner said Butler was charged with two counts of felony Endangering the Welfare of Children and one count of misdemeanor Obstruction in Child Abuse Cases.

She was arraigned in front of District Magistrate William Solomon and committed to an out of county correctional facility in lieu of bail.

Police said six-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Snyder died/was killed and subsequently buried in 2016 in the back yard of the residence on Livermore Road. Four-year-old Jasmine Jean Snyder died/was killed and subsequently buried in 2017 in the same area.

The remains of both girls were believed to be discovered last weekend on the property.

Related reading: BREAKING: Second set of remains found on property north of Williamsport

The case has been classified as a homicide. Investigation into the manner of death, motive, and the timeline of events continues to be explored by law enforcement.

Echo Butler and Marie Snyder have both been arrested in connection to the children's death.

Related reading: 'Travesty of colossal proportions': DA, Police Chief release identities of victims