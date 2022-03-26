State College, Pa — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for counties across the region, warning of snow showers, gusty winds, and low visibility in some places.

According to forecasters, a vigorous upper-level low pressure system will bring off and on snow showers this afternoon into the evening hours. Snow showers can be briefly heavy along with gusty west winds up to 40 mph.

Use caution if you will be driving today as visibilities will drop rapidly in heavy snow showers with a quick coating of snow. Any snow accumulation today will be mainly on grassy surfaces and will likely melt when there is a lull in precipitation.

The alert was issued for the following counties:

Southern Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, Fulton, southern Clinton, southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, and Schuylkill.

The National Weather Service is also warning of hazardous weather conditions in some counties today that may produce isolated gusty winds and small hail.

Hazardous weather is possible in the following counties:

Southern Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Fulton, Franklin, Sullivan- southern Clinton, southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York, and Lancaster.



