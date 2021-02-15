Williamsport, Pa. – A quarter-pound of marijuana recently was seized after a traffic stop on High Street, the Williamsport City Police Department reported.

In charges filed Feb. 2, Officer Clinton Gardner alleges that the drugs were found in the trunk of a white Chevy Colbalt owned by Tyree Omar Anthony Vidal, 25, of Williamsport.

Gardner said he stopped the Cobalt for a cracked brake light at 6th Avenue and High Street, Williamsport, on Jan. 13.

The driver is described in the complaint as Vidal's co-conspirator but he has not yet been formally charged, according to court records.

When Gardner initiated the traffic stop, he said the driver parked the vehicle and attempted to walk away from it.

According to Gardner's account, the driver attempted to reach into his pockets and refused commands to stop moving, prompting Gardner to cuff him.

Gardner said he saw marijuana flakes in the cup holder and smelled "an extremely heavy odor of marijuana" coming from the vehicle with all windows up.

While waiting for a tow truck to arrive with the intent of applying for a search warrant, Gardner said Vidal, the vehicle's registered owner, arrived at the scene.

Gardner claims Vidal argued with officers not to take the vehicle, and stood between the tow truck and his car, allegedly refusing to move once the tow ramp was lowered.

"It was not until PO Bell unholstered his taser that Vidal ceased," Gardner wrote.

A search warrant was served on the vehicle the next day, yielding a quarter-pound of marijuana contained in a vacuum sealed bag inside of two separate grocery bags, according to the report.

"A digital scale also was present with the marijuana," Gardner wrote.

Vidal is charged with one ungraded felony count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, one ungraded felony count of conspiracy possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of obstructing the administration of justice.

His bail was set at $25,000 unsecured by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on Feb. 9.

Docket sheet