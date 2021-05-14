Williamsport, Pa. -- Thursday night's Williamsport City Council meeting perhaps only increased public agitation surrounding the Community Theatre League and City's conflict over the status of a lease agreement, or lack thereof, for the third floor of the Trade and Transit I building.

The CTL's move from the third floor is in progress.

On Friday, furniture and props lined the sidewalk outside the theatre doors. Because an official lease agreement does not exist, according to the city, the CTL's occupation of the third floor puts both the CTL and the City at major risk for liability.

For the past five years, the CTL has conducted classes and other programs on the third floor, which lacks an occupancy permit.

Last week Seth Sponhouse, Executive Director of CTL, posted a call to volunteers to help the organization move out of the third floor, citing "legal issues the city is facing."

On Thursday night, Paul Young, a concerned citizen from Montoursville, submitted an email question to Williamsport City Council. Young asked, "Could the Coucil and Mayor please bring the community up to speed on what is being done to rectify this issue."

After reading the full comment, City Solicitor Norm Lubin said, "Maybe Mr. Young has a space in Montoursville for CTL."

While frustration abounds on both sides of the issue, city officials have thus far only noted a desire to come to a mutual agreement with the CTL.

The City Council issued a statement to NorthcentralPa.com regarding the solicitor's comment.

"City Council looks forward to having the Community Theatre League reoccupy the third floor of Trade and Transit 1. We will continue to support the Administration’s efforts to bring this situation to a conclusion as we have done since the leasing issue has occurred. We thank the Community Theatre League for their continued investment in the community and the work they do for the arts. We as a city and community are fortunate to have them.

"At last night’s City Council meeting, Mr. Paul Young submitted a public comment to be read into the record regarding the current situation with the Community Theatre League’s occupancy of the third floor of Trade andTransit 1. Following the comment being read into the record, Solicitor Norm Lubin made an unfortunate comment regarding the potential for the Community Theatre League to occupy another property owned by Mr. Young.

"This unfortunate comment does not reflect the view of any City Council member. We share in the frustration of the Community Theatre League and the community at large regarding their occupancy of the third floor of Trade and Transit 1.

"Since this situation has occurred, Council has been in regular communication with the Administration to ensure we are supporting the resolution of this matter in every way that we can, and we continue to be in regular communication with the Administration."

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter supported the City Council's statement, and said the Solicitor's remark does not reflect his opinion on the matter.

"We are meeting with a realtor to get the fair market value appraisal based on square footage," said Slaughter. "Every square foot leased must be done so at fair market value."

The Trade and Transit Centre buildings I and II were both built using funding from state and federal transit dollars. "By law," said Slaughter, "the money must go back to RVT to be used in their budget."

Making an arbitrary rent rate based on how an official feels about a tenant is simply not permissable, Slaughter went on to say. "That's why the state and feds set laws, so that can't be done."

According to Slaughter, he is in constant contact with PennDOT and the Federal Transportation Authority regarding this situation. "Once fair market value is determined, the City will have to return to the tenants of Trade and Transit I and II regarding leasing agreements," he said.