Williamsport, Pa. -- While the community at large might have been surprised by Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan’s retirement announcement on Monday to be effective this Friday, Mayor Derek Slaughter said the chief has “been dropping hints here and there about his plans,” referencing the desire to spend more time with family on multiple occasions.

Family is the primary reason for the chief’s decision, according to Hagan.

“I’ve been talking to my wife about it,” Hagan said. “I did what I could, and it's my time. So I made the decision, and then there's no reason to hang around much longer after that.”

Hagan has two adult sons and two step children ages 15 and 12, all of whom he said he’d like to spend more time with.

“I did what I could” entails a long list of achievements during his 25-plus years in law enforcement, many of which were achieved in his final two years as the chief.

First to Hagan’s mind was the reestablishment of the K9 program within the bureau. “We have a longstanding history of having canines here, and I was very happy to be a part of a team that got that back together,” said Hagan.

In November of 2019, the bureau and Ciocca Dealerships formally announced a $43,000 donation and introduced Tacoma, the first K9 on the force in many years. The average cost the first year of having a dog on the force is between $13,000 - $15,000, including the dog and all training, outfitting the car, equipment, food, and vet bills.

Further donations and fundraising efforts led to acquiring a second dog, Niko, in 2020.

Other achievements Hagan mentioned included starting the reaccreditation process, and bringing back the police cadet rank.

“When I started as Chief we did not have a cadet program,” said Hagan. In the cadet program, the bureau pays half of a first year salary, with benefits, while the cadet attends the academy. Upon graduation, they then get the full first year officer wage,” Hagan explained.

“So, that increased our hiring pool to the same level as the state police,” he said, which hires directly from its own academy. “It's getting harder and harder to find people who want to be cops.”

Over the past 20 years, Hagan said numbers have gone down. “Not with every single test cycle, but we've noticed less and less people coming out to take the test. And I don't really know if I can explain all the reasons for that. But it is challenging,” he said.

Overall, it's a challenging profession. “We're asked to do more with less, to accomplish a similar level of service to what we did many years ago, but with less people, and things are more expensive. So governments are having a tough time figuring out how to pay for things.

“How do you do more with less? I feel like we did figure some of that out while I was chief,” Hagan said.

A few months ago, Hagan and Chief Mark Killian of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire addressed Williamsport City Council with the need for new equipment.

Specifically, the bureau is in need of new radios, which are expensive. The bureau's current radios were aquired in 2006 and are beyond the end of life. "I don't even think they make the radios that we have anymore,” he said.

The chief has also advocated for body cameras. “The ability to play body cam video back for a criminal prosecution can have a very positive effect in court. It can help you get to the truth, but it's also something that can be used in terms of accountability, obviously, for the police. They offer more than what you can do from just your memory.”

Hagan’s last year as Chief of Police has perhaps brought the most challenges, as the department went from trying to make more contact in the community to trying to make less, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We figured that out,” he said. “We figured out how not to get sick, but we had to come up with plans for what to do if a lot of officers got it.”

2020 was also a year of social and political strife. “We all worked together as a team to get through those challenging events. We had presidential visits, and we came together as a team again countywide and figured all that out. And so I would consider those things as accomplishments,” he said.

It’s not so hard to leave when you have confidence in who succeeds you, according to Hagan. On Tuesday, Slaughter announced that Captain Justin Snyder will be promoted to chief, while Captain Jason Bolt will assume the post of assistant chief.

Hagan described both captains as extraordinary people. “They have all the information that I have. They are going to hit the ground running,” said Hagan.

“We have extraordinary field commanders that run their units very well, we have the best municipal police force in this region of the state, and we have a high level of morale. I expect that that will continue on past my retirement,” Hagan continued

“I’m thankful for the many years of dedicated service to our department and community that Cheif Hagan has provided,” said Slaughter. “He was instrumental in leading our department during my transition to mayor, assisting me along the way. I have great respect and gratitude for Chief Hagan.”