Hemlock Township, Pa. – Red light, Green light! Hemlock Township in Columbia County received the green light for a new traffic light thanks to a recent round of funding for municipalities across the state.

On December 23, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced $12.9 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 22 municipalities statewide, funding 28 traffic and pedestrian safety projects. ARLE aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement where red-light running is an issue.

Grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 32 intersections in Philadelphia. State law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility, and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities submitted 132 applications, totaling $48.3 million in requests.

Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria such as safety benefits and effectiveness, cost, and local and regional impact.

Included in this year's project funding is a new signal in Columbia County's Hemlock Township. $404,161 will be used to install the new traffic signal in place of the current two-way stop configuration at the intersection of Route 42 (Mall Blvd) and Route 4003 (Frosty Valley Road).