Harrisburg, Pa. - Some states across the country, like California, have provisions in their state constitutions which allows voters to recall certain elected officials before their re-election year.

California is in the midst of their second recall on a governor in the past two decades.

“Holders of these offices hold nearly unilateral authority over certain policy matters. When these officials use that power to implement policies contrary to the public interests and public safety, voters should be provided with the authority to remove that official from office at any time. My legislation provides a mechanism for this.,” said State Rep. Martina A. White (R-Philadelphia), the bills main sponsor.

According to White, to initiate the process, a circulator must first gather signatures of electors equal to 25% of the total votes cast for the position in question in the preceding election.

In H. B. 822, the office holder who is subject to the recall petition will be given 10 days to opt to resign and, if they do not, a recall election will be scheduled within 60 to 90 days from the expiration of that period.

If a majority of electors vote to in favor of the recall question, that official will be removed from office.

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Craig Staats, Bud Cook, Mike Jones, Frank Ryan, Rob Kauffman, Barb Gleim, George Dunbar, David Zimmerman, Ryan Warner, Valerie Gaydos, Dan Moul, Tommy Sankey, Jeff Wheeland, David Rowe, Stan Saylor, Dawn Keefer, Darryl Metcalfe, and Mike Armanini.