Submitted March 7, 2022

My adult son Derrick has Down Syndrome and schizoaffective disorder (sort of a cross between schizophrenia and bipolar disorder). Derrick’s “safe place” is his room. It’s not a center designed to house a lot of people with intellectual disabilities. It’s not a group home. It’s here in HIS home and HIS room. I am fighting to keep him here.

That’s why having a Direct Support Professional (DSP) has been so important for both Derrick and me. The DSP was here to support Derrick and keep him safe when I cannot be.

But now I can’t find a DSP to work with us.

The shortage of DSPs, largely because PA doesn’t allot enough in the budget to pay them a living wage, has reached a crisis. People like my Derrick and I are the ones suffering. I support the effort to give community programs additional money to so their DSPs can get equal pay for the same work that state-employed DSPs get.

Derrick now has the beginnings of what his doctors call “memory impairment,” which means dementia is setting in. In a typical day with a non-typical son, I administer 11 medicines each day. Sometimes he comes into the kitchen for them, but mostly he stays in his “safe place.”

Derrick cannot be left alone. Ever.

Derrick constantly talks to “his own little family,” the one that lives in his schizophrenia. It’s hard for him to remember where his clothes are, so I have pictures of his socks on one drawer, pictures of his shirts on another….

He doesn’t like to leave the house. To see the doctor, we need three hours to prepare. He doesn’t want help. He’s independent. I have to be creative for him to allow me to help so we can be on time. He asks typical memory-related questions all day: What time is it? What’s the weather like? Where are we going?

Sometimes it’s hard to get him to eat. He won’t drink water, but he’ll drink protein shakes (good for giving him calories). He makes his bed and puts his dirty clothes in the hamper. When he wakes during the night, I wake. If he wakes from a nap and thinks it’s morning, I help him understand what’s happening. It’s exhausting.

I lost my job when COVID hit. Before then, providers sent DSPs five days each week so I could work. Now we have one DSP for six hours a week.

Derrick is now emotionally and physically dependent on me alone. We cannot recruit or hire any additional DSPs, so I get paid for 40 hours per week as a DSP. I make $12.42/hour (a 40% pay cut for me from my previous job). And I work 24/7/365, not 40 hours/week.

If I don’t get more help, my health will continue to suffer. Mentally and physically, I’m exhausted. I need help. And Derrick has regressed. Things he used to do – chores, outings – he will not do with Mom; but he did them with DSPs. We are so isolated.

Unfortunately, the Governor’s proposed budget provides only a little -- I’ll still be making almost $3 less an hour than I was before. Just like community DSPs are making 30% less than what the state pays its own employees.

And what will I do when he gets to the point of randomly leaving the house because of his dementia? What are Derrick’s options? He’s been on the waiting list since 2012 for a residential program.

Someone asked me recently what I want to say to the Governor and the Legislators. Here’s what I want to say: “You should all take one of our kids for a day or two. You just don’t understand; you say you listen to me and to other parents, but you don’t understand. I’m at a loss for words. Derrick is my son. I love him and I will take care of him. But someday I will die, and he will need someone who cares for him 24/7/365. He deserves that.”

Derrick doesn’t understand what I go through. Sometimes he starts screaming, “I’m an adult and you don’t have a right to tell me what to do.” But when I say, “I love you,” he responds with “I know. Thanks, mom.” He’ll say, “I don’t understand. My mind isn’t working.” And I’ll reply, “That’s okay. I’ll be here as long as I can.”

