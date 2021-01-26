Lewisburg, Pa. – A little bit of kindness goes a long way, especially during a global pandemic. In Downtown Lewisburg, a Little Free Pantry and Little Free Library are revealing a softer side of the COVID-19 pandemic: neighbors helping neighbors.

While walking down North Front Street in Lewisburg, an assuming white shelf and multiple plastic storage boxes could easily be overlooked if not for a hand-written sign which reads, "Little Free Pantry."

A closer inspection reveals the small shelf and plastic bins are packed with canned foods, dried grains, breakfast cereals, beauty products, and even a few items for hungry pets. On top, a sign bearing the only instructions for the small food pantry invites people to, "Take what you need, leave what you can."

Since the early months of the pandemic, the Little Free Pantry has been outside 225 N. Front Street in Lewisburg offering aid to anyone who might be in need.

As it grew in size, the Little Free Pantry acquired its very own Facebook page, where updates about the pantry's current available items, as well as other local resources, are posted regularly.

Just across town, another small addition to the neighborhood is providing free books to curious readers of all ages: a Little Free Library.

The tiny wooden library, located on S. George Street, was the creation of Lewisburg resident and Professor of Religious Studies at Bucknell University John Penniman.

Penniman finally had enough of the gnarly, thorny, flowerless rose bushes which lined the sidewalk in front of his home. He pulled out the bushes, and with the help of his father's craftsmanship, turned the space into the new home of the Little Free Library complete with a cozy wooden bench for reading.

"I pulled those bushes out and decided it was the perfect spot for a bench and LFL. I loved the thought of my neighbors stopping by, grabbing a book, and taking a seat to read," said Penniman.

Penniman dedicated the library to his parents who inspired his love of reading from a young age when they would take him to used books stores.

"It's called a 'memorial library' in their honor, but that's sort of a joke," he explained. "They are not dead! But the LFL reminds me of their love of reading, which they imparted to me, and their love of gifting books to friends and family."

So far, the tiny library has been quite popular. "The shelf's inventory has turned over completely many times already in the past year," explained Penniman.

"I have been sitting on the couch and heard neighbors get excited about a book or a puzzle that they found. Due to Covid, it has been a way to feel bonded to my community in the absence of other forms of community building."

The Little Free Library also has its own Facebook page, which Penniman uses to post updates about the latest additions to the library's ever-changing inventory. Next summer, he hopes to add two mini-libraries on either side of the wooden post as well as space for a small food pantry.

"My hope is that people come to see this as a shared space where both their minds and bodies can be fed," he said.