I hope this note finds everyone safe and healthy. Looking back at my first year in office, I want to share what my administration accomplished in 2020 and look ahead to 2021.

Throughout 2020, we successfully reviewed and updated important contracts and agreements. My administration negotiated, and City Council approved, three union contracts (transit, police, and fire). This was the first time since 2001 that a fire union contract was negotiated in its entirety, and it was the first time since 2009 that a full transit union contract was negotiated. All three of these updated union agreements will save taxpayers money. These contracts addressed personnel legacy costs including pensions, health insurance, and other post-retirement benefits.

We created a small business low-interest loan program to help our businesses offset some of the revenue loss related to COVID. This program is still available for any interested small businesses within city limits. My administration did a deep review of the Endless Mountain Transportation Authority’s (EMTA) agreement and then brought a better, updated contract to City Council for approval. We also renegotiated the UPMC contribution agreement and finalized the Stormwater Agreement with the Water Authority.

While we worked on the above contracts, we made sure that the East Third Street reconstruction contract was brought back into compliance so it could be completed, and installed new playground equipment at Memorial Park.

We expanded the Blighted Property Review Board to address blight and develop a plan to rehab and enhance neighborhoods throughout the city. The city is also serving as a pass-through for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) award received by the Pajama Factory, and we look forward to continuing to work with these property investors as they make improvements to that arts and business complex.

My administration restructured and then sent out new requests for proposals (RFPs) for consulting and solicitor services. We will soon be taking our final recommendations to City Council for their approval.

2020 also saw the retirement of a few longtime city administration employees. We said goodbye to Stephanie Young, Director of Community and Economic Development, and Assistant Police Chief Mark Sechrist. Their contributions over the years were greatly appreciated and we wish them well.

With these retirements came new hires and the administration was fortunate to welcome August “Skip” Memmi as the new Director of Community and Economic Development. Skip brings more than 30 years of community development experience to the position.

The replacement of Assistant Chief Sechrist was filled by restructuring that position. We now have two captains instead of an assistant chief. The administration promoted Captain Jason Bolt and Captain Justin Snyder to those roles. Additionally, I hired Jon Sander as our new City Engineer. Jon is a licensed professional engineer and brings with him valuable knowledge and experience. We also hired Deputy Fire Chief Mark Calderini. We are fortunate to have Deputy Chief Calderini on board along with his many years of fire experience.

Another position that was filled was that of General Manager for River Valley Transit. Adam Winder took over the position on an interim basis at the beginning of 2020. After the interim period, we were happy to offer him the job full time. I had hoped to have the Director of Public Works filled by now but, after a candidate to replace Adam declined our offer, a new search was started. We expect to have our second search to fill that position, with a new candidate to present to City Council, in the near future. After Public Safety, DPW is one of our most important departments, and getting the right candidate for the job takes patience and time.

I am also pleased to announce that I have accepted a position as Legislative Committee Co-Chair on the Executive Committee of The Pennsylvania Municipal League Board of Directors. I will be able to use this position to strongly advocate for the needs of small cities and to more effectively promote state legislation benefiting Williamsport, and all of the communities in our region.

I was happy to be asked to work alongside Judge McCoy as we resurrect the Williamsport Youth Commission. This Commission connects youth offenders with positive mentors in our community. As a former teacher and youth mentor, I am honored to serve as Chairperson for this Commission.

As we move into 2021, my administration will continue to work on a number of items. What follows is a sampling of what is on tap for the year.

Regional Funding and Cooperation

Work with local, county, state, and federal officials to implement an economic recovery plan. I have already started to work on this plan with officials from around the Commonwealth and DC.

Continue working with the County administration on the levee certification, on reducing the negative impacts of flooding because of Grafius Run, and other significant stormwater initiatives.

Work with the Chamber, County, and other stakeholders to finalize and implement a marketing plan that promotes Williamsport and the region.

Administrative Modernization, Public Safety Accreditation, Contracts Management

Upgrade the City’s financial software and bring the overall financial organization of the city up to appropriate standards. This will give city employees, City Council, residents, and taxpayers open and up-to-date financial information for their review. This also aligns with the administration’s and City Council’s goal of going digital.

Finish the review of options for the city’s website and get it done.

Review all police and fire policies and procedures as both departments seek professional accreditation.

Finalize a lease agreement with the Crosscutters, finish the scoreboard project, and secure the naming rights at Bowman Field.

Use the upgraded financial management software and processes for higher level contract compliance and oversight.

Revitalization, Housing, and Community Investments

Aggressively seek developers and projects that are a good match for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) incentives that will bring the kind of redevelopment Williamsport is ready for.

Keep the Park Avenue redevelopment project moving forward.

Finish the City’s “Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice,” publish the recommendations, and make those recommendations a priority.

Work with Dewberry Engineers on the Willow Street design to create a bicycle and pedestrian pathway for residents and Lycoming College students into our downtown shopping and restaurant district.

Find affordable and sustainable ways to improve our walkable infrastructure, traffic-calming systems, and increase tree coverage in our neighborhoods, especially Newberry and the East End.

Work with Lycoming College on their Music Building construction project and on their “block expansion” to the west of Basin Street. We will be the passthrough for their RACP grant, pending City Council approval.

Find the funding and the supporting partners needed to bring back the Major Music Concert Series at Brandon Park.

Build a pump track (a type of bicycle circuit course) at Shaw Park. Pump tracks are relatively simply to use, inexpensive to construct, cater to a wide variety of rider skill levels, and will be a nice addition to the activities found at our other parks.

Make Lose Park improvements as part of Pennsylvania DCNR grant. These improvements include ADA ramps, inclusive play equipment, new basketball courts, lighting, and pathways.

Create youth mentorship and apprenticeship programs in conjunction with community members and other interested organizations.

There are still challenges facing our city. The resilience, flexibility, and genuine compassion expressed within our community throughout 2020 was truly remarkable. We are still not out of the woods yet regarding COVID, but with the vaccine rollout, hospitalizations and positivity rates trending downward, the future looks promising. In the meantime, we must continue to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

We made a lot of progress in 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021. It will always be my administration’s goal to create a more transparent and open government for Williamsport’s citizens and taxpayers. I will continue to work diligently for Williamsport, and we will continue to move forward together. I wish everyone a safe, healthy, and brighter 2021.

Please reach out to my office with any questions or concerns:

mayor@cityofwilliamsport.org

Talk soon!

Mayor Derek Slaughter

P.S. On a brief personal note, my wife and I were blessed to welcome our third child to our family, a healthy baby girl, earlier in January. Mom and baby are doing very well. It is a joyous way to start the New Year.