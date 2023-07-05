A special letter written by Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War has been found in Pennsylvania. This letter gives a rare look into the president's thoughts and plans during the first year of the war.

The letter was written by Lincoln to a man named Charles Ellet Jr. Mr. Ellet, who later became a colonel in the Union army, according to The Raab Collection.

Ellet was known to be the greatest civil engineer in the United States during the Antebellum period. He had previously written to Lincoln asking for help in creating a well-funded group of civil engineers.

They would work to strengthen Washington, D.C. against the Confederate army.

The letter is dated Aug. 19, 1861. This was four months after the war began with the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter.

“You propose raising for the service of the U.S., a Civil Engineer Corps. I am not capable to judge of the value of such a corps; but I would be glad to accept one if approved by Gen. Scott, Gen. McClellan & Gen. Totten. Please see them and get their views upon it,” read the letter from Lincoln.

The letter remained hidden in a private collection for over 100 years. It was only discovered recently, according to Nathan Raab, who owns a collection of historical artifacts related to the Civil War and other events, reported The Guardian.

In response to Lincoln, Ellet sent a letter to Lincoln on Sept. 20, telling him that he had attempted to talk to McClellan but was rejected and not given a chance to meet with him.

“I called this morning at the residence of General McClellan, and endeavored to obtain an interview with him through the influence of your note requesting him to give me one. But the general was unwilling to communicate with me…My effort, I regret to report, was entirely unsatisfactory,” Ellet wrote in the initial letter to Lincoln.

This newly found letter is a valuable piece of history that helps us understand Lincoln's strategic thinking during a crucial time in American history.

