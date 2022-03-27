Clinton County, Pa. — A Howard man was taken into custody and charged after State Police in Lamar said he violated a protection from abuse order filed on Thursday.

Eric Watkins, 40, allegedly contacted the victim multiple times through Facebook calls and messages. State Police said Watkins contacted the accuser on the very day the PFA was issued in Clinton County Court.

Watkins was charged with violation of order and held at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail. Watkins had previously been arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with simple assault and harassment.

A violation hearing his scheduled for April 6 with Judge Craig Miller. Watkins will appear on May 16 for a criminal pre-trial conference for the assault case.

