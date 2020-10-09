It took six men to pull this giant fossil out of a Roaring Branch Creek tributary in Southern Tioga County. Now the question remains: what exactly is it?

"I had an archeologist from Lycoming College over to look at it, and he says there's a 50/50 chance it's a giant clam," Michael Roan, of Williamsport, who owns Rocks Off at 354 Pine Street in Williamsport. "Giants clams certainly get this big, but never in this area."

The fossilized "clam" stretches three feet long and has an estimated weight of between 400-500 pounds.

Roan said the next step is to get an expert from Penn State University to take a look at it to help determine whether they have an incredibly unique find, or if's it just a big round rock.