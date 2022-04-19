Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman allegedly forged a letter from a local judge, then later testified in court the document was valid.

Now Ashley Marie Sherry, 24, is facing perjury and forgery charges for the letter she insisted District Judge Doug Brewer wrote for her, giving her permission to drive while she was unlicensed.

When police questioned why she had faked the letter and backed up that claim during a Children and Youth hearing, Sherry reportedly replied, "Honestly, just dumb mistakes."

Here is what police say happened:

During a December Children and Youth hearing with Sherry, caseworker Alicia Camillocci noted that Sherry had been seen driving and was unlicensed. Sherry disputed that, saying she did have a license, but didn't have it with her.

In the days following the hearing, Camillocci asked Sherry for proof of her license. Instead, Sherry sent a text message with a picture of the letter, written on a document from Judge Brewer's office. Some of the information on the letter was legitimate, but it also included a handwritten section, allegedly written by Brewer:

"Please make sure you have this paper while driving until new class C license comes in the mail along with your PA ID ... you are still able to drive with this paper," it said.

The handwritten section was signed "D."

Around the same time, Camillocci discovered Sherry had been cited by the Catawissa Police Department for driving without a license. She contacted Chief Josh Laidacker and showed him the letter from Brewer.

It wasn't likely a judge had given someone permission to drive against PennDOT's orders, and the letter looked "off," he told her. He advised her to contact Brewer to notify him of the possible forgery.

In February, Sherry had another hearing with Children and Youth and was asked about the letter. She insisted Brewer had written it and given her permission to drive.

When Brewer was asked about the letter, he confirmed it was a forgery.

Sherry, 42 Water Dam Road, Lot 7-A, Berwick, was charged with forgery, perjury, and making false statements.

Docket sheet

