Lock Haven, Pa. — In an all-too-familiar scene at the Clinton County Courthouse, Dustin Scott Askey, 37, of Lock Haven was presented before the court to face charges.

Related reading: Rockview PSP: Man accused of stealing, repainting a camper

Two members of the Clinton County East Drug Task Force, including Chief Dave Winkleman, testified that Askey was the target of a controlled buy for methamphetamine in March 2021.

The court was presented photos of Askey making the delivery in the Beech Creek area during his initial hearing of the day.

State Police from Lamar testified in a second hearing where Askey was accused of stealing a vehicle and using spray paint to hide it from authorities. Troopers testified to locating a cinder block in the backseat of the vehicle that was used to break the window.

According to a release from Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse, Askey has three other cases that were bound over in March. Those cases involved burglary, DUI, and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Askey is scheduled to appear in Clinton County Court at the end of the month.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.