Williamsport, Pa -- A woman who allegedly stole $15 worth of wine and fruit tried to hide from police when they came to question her about the theft.

Sameerah Shanise Graham, 29, dashed into her house and threw herself against the door when Williamsport Officer Andrew Stevens came to her Cemetery Street apartment on March 10, arrest papers say.

Stevens was called to Wegmans on William Street for a reported theft just before 3 p.m. A clerk had watched Graham walk out with a bottle of Nectar wine and two fruit trays without paying for them, charges state.

The clerk was able to write down the license plate of Graham's silver Kia before she drove away. Stevens used the registration to find Graham's home address and when he arrived at the apartment, he found Graham still sitting in her car.

Because she'd been previously arrested for thefts in 2008, 2013, and 2018, Stevens told Graham she would be charged with a felony for the latest incident, records show.

Graham insisted she had receipts for the stolen goods and ran into her house, Stevens wrote. She reportedly slammed the door in his face and used her body weight to keep the door shut while she locked it.

Graham then ran out the back door but was captured in her backyard, police say.

Graham, Cemetery Street, was charged with escaping, resisting arrest, retail theft, and receiving stolen property.



