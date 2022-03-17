Harrisburg, Pa. -The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Denzell Swan, age 38, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on March 14 to 41 months’ imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for distribution of cocaine.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, following a year-long investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives focusing on drug activity at a bar in York City, it was determined that Swan was part of a drug trafficking organization. Using an undercover federal agent, federal law enforcement purchased more than 500 grams of crack cocaine from Swan and his co-conspirators in 2019.

As part of the overall investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office charged others affiliated with the distribution of cocaine in York. The status of the other cases is as follows:

• Anthony Rankins is awaiting trial;

• Dorral Basknight is awaiting trial;

• William Barton was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment;

• Michael Adams pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing; and

• Furman Dennis pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the York City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnny Baer is prosecuting the case.

This case was part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.



