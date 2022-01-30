Shinglehouse, Pa. —State Police in LaPorte said they received a complaint from the Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force about a child abuse material investigation on Jan. 6.

After an investigation into the complaint, State Police executed a search warrant on a property near the 100 block of Englar Avenue in Potter County. Tristian Michael Roszyk, 19, of Shinglehouse was taken into custody and his devices were seized by police.

Roszyk, who has been in police custody since Dec. 2020, was charged with more than 90 felony charges after authorities discovered images and videos of underage unclothed females.

Roszyk was arraigned before Judge Kari McCleaft, who set bail at $250,000 straight cash after handing down charges that included manufacturing, possessing, and dissemination of sexual abuse of children. According to the release from State Police, a preliminary hearing will be set in the next seven to ten business days.

Task force agencies included: PSP Northeast Computer Crime Unit, FBI Williamsport, PA Office of the Attorney General, West Hazleton Borough Police Department, Hazelton City Police Department, Lackawanna County District Attorney, Lycoming County District Attorney, Luzerne County District Attorney K9 Spike, Lycoming County District Attorney, Pike County District Attorney, and Wayne County District Attorney.