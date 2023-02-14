Williamsport, Pa. — A purse containing 90 grams of methamphetamine could be seen flying out of a first-floor window as detectives approached with a search warrant.

After making entry into an apartment in the 800 block of High Street on Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m., detectives with the Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Unit encountered two juveniles and a woman identified as Ada Wells, investigators said. All three were taken into custody.

During interviews with detectives, Wells said the methamphetamine belonged to Mark Robinson, 50, of Williamsport, who had left for work prior to the execution of the warrant, according to police. One of the juveniles confessed to throwing the purse out the window.

Detectives discovered digital scales, packaging materials, and a quarter pound of marijuana inside the master bedroom.

Investigators estimated the value of the methamphetamine to be approximately $9,000.

Robinson, who pled guilty to second-degree felony aggravated assault in 2013, was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Judge Aaron Biichle set bail at $85,000 monetary during a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2.

Docket sheet

