Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses.

Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1.

Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock

Those charges included four counts of second-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and intentional possession of a controlled substance. His original bail in that case was set at $15,000 monetary.

According to a source close to the investigation, bail was revoked due to the new charges and a concern for public safety. James violated a protection of abuse (PFA) order, entering the home of a woman on Aug. 13.

State Police arrived at the 300 block of Tinsman Avenue, hearing screaming from a woman being assaulted. Police learned that James had allegedly kicked in the front door, assaulted the woman, and threatened to kill her.

The accuser located a firearm at her home on Oct. 8 allegedly left by James after the assault. She also provided pictures of multiple firearms James took with him, police said.

A search warrant was executed on James’ home near the 1300 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Two AR-15s were located inside a garage along with approximately 82 grams of marijuana. A black Taraus PT 145 Pro and various parts for manufacturing firearms were also discovered.

Previous convictions for James included second-degree felony burglary in 1995 and conspiracy and two drug convictions in 2002. James was prohibited from owning or possession firearm due to the convictions.

Docket sheet 1

Docket sheet 2

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.