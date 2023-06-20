Montoursville, Pa. — An elderly man is in custody after being charged with more than 800 sex crimes against a minor.

Danny Ray Carl Brewer, 76, of Smithton, IL allegedly touched a child’s genitals as they sat on him naked more than 100 times between 2009 to 2012, according investigators. The accuser, who Brewer babysat, would have been between seven and 10 at the time, they added.

While kissing the child’s neck, the former Montoursville resident would insert his fingers into them, Trooper Brian Siebert said.

The victim claimed this happened more than 100 times in a home near the 1100 block of Radio Club Road. Brewer told the child he loved them and they were beautiful, the victim said.

After the accuser turned 10, Brewer told them they were too old, according to the complaint. Brewer moved to Illinois shortly after that, Siebert said.

He is charged with 100 counts each of aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 16, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault without the consent of another, indecent assault of a person less than 13, indecent assault of a person less than 16, and unlawful contact with a minor. He was also charged with a single count each of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors. Both are felonies.

Judge Gary Whiteman set bail at $200,000 monetary during a preliminary arraignment last week.

Unable to post bail, Brewer is being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

