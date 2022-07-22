South Williamsport, Pa. — Firefighters from around the region responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning at a home at the top of Bayard Street in South Williamsport.

At 7:15 a.m., MICU 1-91, South Williamsport, advised that the structure was fully involved. Response was swift from around the area to knock the flames down.

West Mountain Avenue was blocked off from Sydney to Kane Streets while an estimated 800 feet of supply line hose was connected to run up the hill to the home enshrouded in woods.

The two-story rustic home built in 1919, according to assessment information, was believed to be unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire companies responding included Williamsport Bureau of Fire, Loyalsock, Nisbet, Montoursville, Old Lycoming Township, Nippenose Valley, South Williamsport, and Washington Township.

"There was a SWFD Department vehicle on scene with trained firefighters who participated in the initial fire attack and throughout the management of the scene. The members that came personal vehicle were FIRE POLICE members who are authorized to go personal vehicle to direct traffic where a department vehicle is not needed," said South Williamsport Fire Chief Tyler Dickson.

Through the support of the Borough of South Williamsport, the township of Loyalsock, and the Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company, we are putting on full-time career firefighters both at SWFD and Loyalsock Fire Co.," said Dickson.

"My department is also currently building a strong promotional campaign to recruit new members as well as currently building a paid-per call program to help compensate and retain current and future members."

SWFD is also working to create a college live-in program to help supplement volunteer and career staff for any and all emergencies within the borough and throughout the county, according to Dickson.

"The SWFD is committed to the safety of our residents as well as the residents of the county and all those who travel through it daily. We have taken great steps in addressing our manpower issues," Dickson said.

Correction: The article has been updated to reflect South Williamsport Fire Department's aid in the incident, to retract statements from Captain Corey Palmer, and provide additional comments from SWFD Fire Chief Tyler Dickson.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.