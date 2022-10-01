Williamsport, Pa. — A consulting firms says $8 million in federal money could be coming to help fund the various projects taking place on the levee system, according to a quarterly presentation given to the Williamsport City Council Thursday from Keller Partners & Company.

Keller is a Washington D.C.-based consulting firm helping the city get federal dollars through both congressional means and grant applications.

The $8 million for the levee system is currently in a bill that recently passed through the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, according to company founder Tom Keller. Keller said they expect this to be passed and signed by President Joe Biden by the end of the year.

If the bill is passed and signed by December, the city could receive that money as soon as the first quarter of 2023, Keller said.

An update was also provided on the start of the levee risk assessment being conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The risk assessment should begin in the next couple of weeks, Keller noted.

"If we are able to have this risk assessment done in the way that I think it will be done, it could potentially save millions of dollars for the city,” he said.

Keller did not provide specifics on how the process could save the city millions of dollars.

The risk assessment was approved by the council in August for a cost of $962,000 that will be split between the city and the Army Corps.

“The whole purpose behind this is to bring the levee to compliance so it can be certified and eventually accredited,” Keller said.

Council also approved the first reading of an American Rescue Plan transfer ordinance for $62,570 to Woodland Heights LLC.

Woodland Heights is made up of principles from T-Ross Brothers, a Milton-based construction company, and developer Randy Allison (no relation to the councilmember.)

Woodland Heights is developing a series of 22 units split between 10 townhouses in the city’s West End along Wisteria Lane. The money will be used to pay to connect the homes to the city's water and sewage system.

The city is expected to receive $44,000 in annual tax revenue from the development, with a full return on investment in the fourth year, according to Councilmember Elizabeth Miele.

Council approved the first reading of the ordinance with a 7-0 vote. The second reading is expected to take place at the next council meeting scheduled for Oct. 13.

