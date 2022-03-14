Cumberland County, Pa. -- A 73-vehicle crash over the weekend on PA 581 East in Cumberland Co. halted travel for approximately 4 hours, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Pictures from the scene posted to social media showed snowy roads. One traveler wrote, "I was stuck right behind where the emergency vehicles were blocking the road. After sitting for nearly 2 hours, they had us make u-turns and drive the wrong way down the shoulder and get off at 15 in Camp Hill."

The multi-car crash on March 12 occured around 2 p.m. in the eastbound lane of 581 near mile marker 7.1.

Ten people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment, according to PSP. Of the 73 vehicles, 41 were damaged in the crash.

Officers with Troop H out of Harrisburg were assisted by PennDOT and multiple EMS and tow agencies to clear the roadway.



