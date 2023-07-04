The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has issued bans to seven individuals in Pa. after they allegedly left children unattended in casino parking lots.

The bans were enacted following petitions filed by the board's Office of Enforcement Counsel.

The seven people below were banned from casinos across Pa. after committing the following acts:

A man and woman left a 14-month-old child unattended in a vehicle at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack parking garage for 14 minutes while they entered the casino's dealer school and human resources office.

A man left a 2-year-old child unattended in a vehicle at Valley Forge Casino Resort parking lot for 2 minutes while attempting to gain entrance to the casino, but was unsuccessful.

A man left two children, ages 6 and 11, unattended in a vehicle at Rivers Casino Philadelphia parking lot for 6 minutes while conducting business at a cashier's cage in the casino.

A man left two children, ages 3 and 13, unattended in a vehicle at Rivers Casino Philadelphia parking lot for 7 minutes while gambling in the sportsbook.

A man left two children, ages 5 and 7, unattended in a vehicle at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh parking garage for 9 minutes while gambling in the sportsbook.

“The Board’s actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children. Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos,” the Board said in a news release last week.

According to their report, the Board has identified 370 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos, involving a total of 596 minors, from the beginning of 2022 through May 2023.

