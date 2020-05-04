Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak has shared six tips to help Pennsylvanians get their unemployment benefits more quickly. Nearly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed for regular unemployment compensation (UC) since mid-March, and federal law has increased payments while making more workers eligible for benefits.

“A little over a month ago, life changed drastically for all of us due to the difficult but necessary mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Oleksiak. “I know this has been hard for businesses and workers, many of whom have never had to file for UC benefits before. We have made progress in meeting the historic demand for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania but know more must be done. I share your frustration and want to help you navigate our complex UC system more easily.”

Over $3.6 billion in benefits has been paid to claimants – nearly $2.7 billion from regular UC and $911 million from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program (extra $600 per week). Prior to COVID-19, Pennsylvania had low unemployment. With demand suddenly increasing dramatically, the Department of Labor and Industry has hired over 250 new personnel and pulled 70 retirees out of retirement to help.

Tips for applying for UC

Before calling the Department of Labor and Industry, see if the answer to your question is on the website. The call center is mostly focused on people who do not have internet access, require translation services, or have an issue with a claim.

Review the COVID-19 FAQ on the Department of Labor and Industry website. Some answers are also available on facebook and Twitter.

on the Department of Labor and Industry website. Some answers are also available on facebook and Twitter. Check your claims status online if you have your PIN and social security number.

If you haven't received your U.S. Bank ReliaCard debit card, log on to your UC account and verify your mailing address. The cards are valuable for three years. You will not receive a new one if you had one within the last three years.

If your card has been lost or stolen, call U.S. Bank at 888-233-5916. Contact the PA Treasury for basic information about the debit card or direct deposit questions at 877-869-1956.

If you're not sure if you are eligible, apply online anyway instead of calling and asking first. The staff will determine your eligibility.

instead of calling and asking first. The staff will determine your eligibility. Wait at least three weeks after filing your initial claim before requesting a PIN if one is not sent to you.

before requesting a PIN if one is not sent to you. For issues with your claim, consider using an alternative means of contacting UC staff . Virtual Assistant: 877-978-1295. The virtual assistant is powered by IBM Watson and can answer frequently asked questions 24/7. This system is not connected to the UC call center. LiveChat: 888-313-7284. Call to get a 6-digit LiveChat code to reach UC staff Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Email: Contact uchelp@pa.gov with your full name as it appears on your claim (including suffix used) and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Email response times are located here. Messages are answered in the order in which they were received. Contact form: For general comments or questions not covered on the website, use this form. Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT): For English, call 888-255-4728. For Spanish, call 877-888-8104. This automated self-serve system is used to file biweekly UC claims, access specific payment information, or learn about UC without having to talk to a person. It can also be used to request/change federal withholding tax, get UC-1099G information, and change your PIN. TTY for deaf and heard of hearing individuals: Call 888-334-4046 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Videophone for ASL users: Call 717-704-8474 Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. American Sign Language is the ONLY means of communication provided through this number.

.

If you have exhausted other options without finding the answers you need, call the UC Service Call Center at 888-313-7284 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Secretary Oleksiak recommends calling on Thursdays or Fridays. Expect busy signals and delays.